LeJ commander among 18 suspected terrorists killed in Karachi raid

At least 18 suspected terrorists, including a local commander of a banned outfit, have been killed in a crackdown by the paramilitary Rangers in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers, five of those killed in Manghopir area were members of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, including their local emir Malik Tasudduq Hussain. Others were identified as Sheeraz, Noshahd, Sheeraz alias Sajjad and Azizullah.

The suspects were involved in killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl and attacks on Rangers and police.