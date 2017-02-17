“Law minister has become lawless minister,” says Kaira

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) representative Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised the government for harbouring and abetting terrorists in Punjab while speaking to the media in the shadman area of Lahore.

The PPP Punjab President described the provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah as a ‘lawless’ minister, saying he had allowed terrorists to roam free in the province. The criticism is the second such in as many days for the law minister, who was earlier accused of having close ties with militants and terrorists by PTI leader Imran Ismail.

Kaira was reported as saying that the curse of terrorism would not have inflicted the country had the government genuinely supported the military, adding that terrorist organizations are nurtured by the government.

The PPP leader was also critical of the government saying that whenever the PPP stepped up their political campaigning, waves of terror attacks began all over the country. Bringing up previous statement’s made by PML-N leaders, Kaira said that the government should not be holding hours long press conferences regarding PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statements, and should instead focus on combating the recent rise in terror attacks.