Lahore suicide bomber was an Afghan: Punjab chief minister

The bomber, who carried out the suicide attack in Lahore was an Afghan national, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif told a press conference here on Friday.

The chief minister said the bomber came from Afghanistan, while one of his facilitators hailed from Bajaur Agency.

The Punjab government has also released to media the confessional statement of bombing facilitator Anwaarul Haq.

The CM said the terrorists involved in the deadly bombing were all apprehended, adding that the group was operating from Afghanistan where its sanctuary was located.