I put on 18kg and flaunted it: Kareena Kapoor Khan

New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan recently did a live video chat with her fitness trainer-cum-dietitian Rujuta Diwekar and spilled the beans about her insecurities, pregnancy and much more.

According to Spotboye, the Jab We Met star proudly said, “I put on 18 kilos and flaunted it till the day I walked into the hospital with Taimur!”

Kareena revealed how she and husband Saif Ali Khan manage their routines around their newborn son, Taimur.

“I would sacrifice anything for the baby. Saif is with Taimur while I am here for the chat, so he delayed his meeting so that he could stay with Taimur and I could come here for this. Taimur is never without one parent because we always ensure that one of us is with him,” said the Heroine actor.

“About being all out and open, well, I am not trying to set an example. I am just living my life and I want to feel happy about it. I want him to know that we are actors and we are like this. I hope people appreciate that.”

In order to get back into shape, Kareena revealed she wants to follow the same diet she did when she became size zero for Tashan but was advised against it by her trainer.

“After pregnancy, I was like let’s do that (Tashan diet). Rujuta said, “No we can’t do that because we are in too much progression. So no crash diet, it’s a gradual process and we are building the body for that.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December last year.