Girl killed while taking selfie with moving train in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A girl was killed while posing for a selfie with a passing train at a station in Khanewal’s Faridabad area on Friday (Today).

The girl was waiting for the train en route to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

She tried to snap a selfie with the moving train but was knocked down by it.

Both the legs and arms of the girl broke as a result of the accident.

She was shifted to Nishtar hospital in Multan due to sharp injury on the head.

However; she succumbed to her wounds.

Police recovered the mobile phone of the girl and has initiated an investigation into the matter.