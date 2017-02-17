Geelani denounces imposition of curbs, restrictions in IOK

In Occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, has condemned the puppet regime for arresting Hurriyet leaders and activists and imposing curbs on their political activities.

Geelani castigated the puppet regime for imposing restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to foil a march towards Kulgam on Wednesday. He said, “The restrictions, crackdown against leaders and activists and clamping curfew-like curbs are illogical. These arbitrary measures reflect extreme state terrorism. Youth are being brutally killed and we are not even allowed to mourn or offer tearful tributes to our martyrs,” he said.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the APHC chairman said that since the inception of PDP-BJP regime in Occupied Kashmir, the people were reeling under the worst type of state terrorism and situation in the territory had turned from bad to worse. He denounced the use of brute force and pellet guns against peaceful protestors.

Syed Ali Geelani expressed concern over the surge in the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops. He paid rich tributes to the youth who embraced martyrdom while fighting against the troops in Hajin and Handwara areas. He said that it was outcome of rigid, inflexible and obscure approach of India. He urged the Indian authorities to shun their stubborn attitude and resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay.