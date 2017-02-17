FO condoles death of UAE‘s ambassador to Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condoled the demise of Juma-Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of UAE to Afghanistan, who had sustained serious injuries in the brutal terrorist attack in Kandahar in January 2017.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of UAE’s ambassador to Afghanistan .The government and people of Pakistan convey their heartfelt condolences to the leadership, the people of the UAE and the family of the martyred ambassador”, the Foreign Office spokesman said in his statement issued on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan once again reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, and stands with the government and people of the UAE in this hour of immense grief.