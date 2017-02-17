Ferocious attacks

What to do when terrorist groups band together

Four terrorist attacks have taken place within 24 hours of the Lahore suicide attack. The complacent Interior Minister has kept mum as usual. Earlier he had downplayed claims made by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Alalami about their dastardly attacks. Despite demands from Balochistan government Ch Nisar delayed putting the two groups on the terrorist networks’ list till November 2016, reminding many that not long ago he had shed tears on the death of the arch terrorist Baitullah Mehsud.

Despite the continuing attacks on members of the Shia community, the latest on Wednesday, Ch Nisar is unwilling to treat sectarian militants on par with the rest of the terrorists. A complacent Punjab government has continued to take pride in its performance despite several deadly attacks conducted including the ones at Wagha Border, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Charring Cross. It claims it does not need the FC as it can itself root out the terrorist networks and their sleeping cells. Punjab government also flatly denies any of its ministers or ruling party lawmakers having ever shown as oft corner for the terrorists despite enough evidence to the contrary.

The recent onslaught by terrorist networks indicates that they have forged new alliances, combined their resources and decided to target with ferocity the military, civilian law enforcement personnel, judges and media persons. The whole nation has to stand firm and resolutely to face the challenge. National Action Plan half of which remains unimplemented needs to be executed apace in letter and spirit. It won’t do accusing Afghanistan for failing to take action against Jamaat-ul-Ahrar as the ineffectual Afghan government and the hastily raised and demoralised Afghan army lack the capacity to act firmly against terrorist groups. Even the much stronger Pakistan army finds it difficult to handle the tribal trouble spots where despite suffering several defeats the terrorists continue to bounce back. Both governments need to realise that instead of engaging in a blame game, they need to join hands and act in unison against the terrorist groups that want to destroy both countries.