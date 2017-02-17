Eleven alleged terrorists killed in Rangers’ operation

Eleven alleged terrorists were killed in a raid carried out in Ziarat Mai Garhi, Manghopir area, on Friday, said a spokesman of Pakistan Rangers.

Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the possession of the alleged terrorists, said to be affiliated with a proscribed organisation.

The Identity of some of them, killed during exchange of fire with the law enforcers, was said to have been confirmed through records available with the concerned agencies while details and information about remaining were still to be confirmed.

Malik Tassaduq Hussain, Naushad Khan alias Munna, Shiraz Ahmed and Shiraz alias Sajjad were said to be among the terrorists whose identity was established.

Malik Tassaduq claimed to be affiliated with Lashkar e Jhangvi/Jamiat ul Ahrar, was allegedly involved in several terror attacks with a bounty of Rs.500,000 on his head.

According to available record, Malik Tassaduq had received training in a neighbouring country and was also involved in abduction and murder of foreign journalist Daniel Pearl.

Extortion, sectarian killing, kidnapping for ransom besides being the brain behind plots to attack law enforcers were among the series of crimes allegedly committed by him.

Naushad Khan alias Mama was claimed to be most wanted in several of the terrorism-related incidents including target and sectarian killings, arms supply, kidnapping for ransom etc.

He too was allegedly having close links with Jamiat ul Ahrar and Lashkar e Jhangvi.

Shiraz alias Sajjad was said to be a close confidant of Naushad Khan (Mama) with a strong association with the above mentioned banned organisations.

Shiraz Ahmed was also among those whose identity could be confirmed through available records, He was said to be an expert in developing explosive.