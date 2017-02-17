Crimson partners with Saira Shakira for luxury lawn collection SS17

LAHORE: Following the resounding success of its 2016 unstitched collection, Crimson Lawn by Farah Talib Aziz and Crimson Luxe by Saira Shakira – leading textile brand Crimson announces their exciting partnership with Saira Shakira once again for the luxury lawn collection titled ‘Solivagant’ which means wanderer.

Solivagant, Luxury Lawn collection by Saira Shakira takes inspirations from the free-spirited woman who loves to wander. She has a gypsy soul and a vibrant hope for the unknown. The joy of getting lost, the thrilling strangeness of the new and the fearlessness to embrace unknown experiences define the Solivagant. The collection consists of 8 distinct designs in 2 colourways each. The design details highlight landscape inspired embroideries, mountains, water, surreal prints, Alice in Wonderland-like patterns, exotic flora and gorgeous ancient relics. With vibrant silk dupattas, embellished add-ons and detailed embroideries in perfect summer colours, the collection has all the oomph of luxury wear and the practicality of lawn.

Speaking about their lawn debut, the Creative Directors Saira and Shakira collectively said; “Innovation defines the Saira Shakira brand. We wanted our first lawn collection to reflect our signature cutting edge aesthetics and innovative embellishments.”

“You will see textured embroideries, quirky metallic add-ons, 3-D embellishments, gorgeously surreal prints, scenic illustrations and a whole lot of drama in our collection ‘Solivagant’ which is an ode to the spirit of wandering and losing oneself,” they said.

“We hope our patrons will enjoy each design as each one of them tells the story of a new experience,” the creative directors added.

Furthermore, CEO of Crimson Anum Akram said, “We at CRIMSON want you to feel your most beautiful self. Our clothes, like the women that will wear them, are bright, exquisite and beautiful.”

“ We have used PIMA cotton in the finest thread count, employed the latest printing and embroidery technologies and paid meticulous attention to handcrafted details to ensure that the Crimson Luxury Lawn by Saira Shakira is lawn at its luxury finest,” she said.

“The Saira Shakira aesthetic has played out beautifully on 3-piece lawn and we can’t wait for you to fall in love with the collection,” Anum added.

CRIMSON came together by women for women with one objective – to create beautiful clothes at an affordable price. It is part of the retail division at Akram Group of Companies. Crimson Luxury Lawn 2017 will retail nationwide as unstitched three piece outfits in March 2017