China condemns shrine attack in Sehwan

BEIJING: China on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan and offered its support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and extremism.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

“China is shocked by the killing of innocent men, women and children caused by the suicide blast on Thursday,” the spokesperson said.

“China opposes all types of terrorism and would continue to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight against terrorism and maintain national stability and protect people’s safety,” Geng Shuang said.