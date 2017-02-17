Boys Scouts Association delegates meet CM

A delegation of scouts led by the Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) Chief Commissioner and Speaker Baluchistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

Both the chief minister and the speaker strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism. They also offered prayers for those who died and also expressed their sympathies with the families of the victims. While talking to the delegation, the CM said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and that it was a time for unity, consensus, and solidarity.

He said that all efforts to destabilise Pakistan would prove futile if its citizens stood united. He said that the scouting institute had played an important role in the past and that there was a need to rehabilitate it in order for the youth to be encouraged to utilise their energies in a constructive manner. The speaker while condemning recent incidents of terrorism strongly, said that Balochistan was beholden to the cooperation of the Punjab government which had always ignored boundaries to serve the people of the country.

“The allocation of a special quota in educational institutes for students of Baluchistan and his interest in developing Balochistan is commendable,” Raheela Durrani added. The delegation who met the chief minister included PBSA International Commissioner Abdul Manan, PBSA National Secretary Zahid Mehboob and PBSA Punjab Secretary Tariq Qureshi.

Provincial Minister Schools Education Rana Mashood Ahmed, the additional chief secretary, Provincial Commissioner Punjab Boys Scouts Association Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, members of the board of revenue, and other officials were also present on the occasion.