Belarusian ambassador calls on CM Shehbaz

Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Ermolovich called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here today and expressed his grief over the loss of lives lost during attacks in Lahore and Sehwan.

While extending commiseration for the bereaved families, he said that people of the Belarus stood with Pakistan in this hour of grief and in their efforts to eliminate terrorism. The chief minister said that the whole nation recognised the sacrifices of its martyrs in the war for Pakistan’s survival. He said that the entire nation was united in curbing extremism, terrorism, and sectarianism.

The chief minister informed the ambassador of the immense scope for investment in Punjab and said that cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and textile sectors would be developed on a sustainable basis. He assured the provision of every desired facility for Belarusian investors and feasible recommendations to be executed for promoting mutual cooperation in agriculture and textile.

Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, sectaries of industry, forestry and agriculture, and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Later on, addressing a meeting through a video link, Chief Minister Shehbaz said that the Clean Water Project was of utmost significance and that recommendations for the project would be finalised soon. He directed its quick launch in the tehsils of Southern Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said that work was to be done around the clock to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. Reviewing the inactive rural water schemes, he called for suggestions for their restoration.

“An effective monitoring mechanism is very important for the implementation of the clean water program and the concerned authorities needed to work professionally, as it is our duty to provide clean water to the people,” he added.

Headway on the Clean Water Project was reviewed in the meeting. Clean Water Company (North) Chairman MNA Tahir Iqbal, the chief Secretary, additional chief secretary, planning and development chairman, housing secretary, officials of the clean water company, German consultants, and Canadian company officials also attended the meeting.