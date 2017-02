The army on Friday established specific telephonic helplines across the country for public to report any terror-related activity.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, general public has been asked to report suspicious activity in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh regarding terrorists at universal number 1135 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1125.

Both the telephone numbers, in their respective areas could be dialled directly without any code from any mobile phone or landline number.