Alleged facilitator of Lahore bombing arrested

Security agencies have arrested an alleged facilitator of Monday’s suicide bombing in Lahore.

Police officials said the facilitator was identified through CCTV and later arrested. His seven brothers were also taken into custody.

This facilitator is said to be the person who brought the suicide attacker to the site he had to detonate his suicide vest at.

At least 15 people, including six policemen, were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Lahore’s busy Mall Road.

Police had announced Rs one million reward for any information leading to arrest of the suspected facilitator.