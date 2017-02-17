Afghan embassy officials summoned at GHQ in Rawalpindi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Afghan embassy officials have been summoned at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, read a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Afg Embassy officials called in GHQ. Given a list of 76 Ts hiding in Afg. Asked to take immediate action / be handed over to Pakistan,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter.

Pakistan military has said that it has given Afghanistan a list of 76 terrorists who should be immediately handed over so that action is taken against them.

However, the Pakistan army has demanded the terrorists be handed over to them if the Afghan government cannot take action.

The development came a day after a deadly suicide attack killed more than 70 people including 20 children at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan city of Sindh.

Following the recent wave of terrorism this week, law enforcement agencies have launched a nationwide security crackdown.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the recent terrorist acts are being perpetrated on directions from ‘hostile powers’ and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief said, “We will defend the motherland and respond befittingly to these conspiracies.”

The Army Chief appealed to the nation to stay calm.