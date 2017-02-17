9 suspected terrorists killed in Karachi police encounter

At least nine suspected terrorists were killed in a shootout with police near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Friday.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that terrorists killed in the encounter were involved in an attack on Rangers Headquarters. He said that suicide vests were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Separately, Rangers said that 18 suspected terrorists, including local emir of a banned outfit, were killed in a crackdown in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers, five of those killed in Mangho Pir area were members of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, including their local emir Malik Tasudduq Hussain. Others were identified as Sheeraz, Noshahd, Sheeraz alias Sajjad and Azizullah.

The suspects were involved in killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl and attacks on Rangers and police.