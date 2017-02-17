8 terrorists including 4 key commanders killed in search operations in Hangu

HANGU: At least eight terrorists including four key militant commanders were killed in separate operations carried out by the security forces in three different areas of Hangu district on Friday.

Security sources said, four key militant commanders were killed in Mumazo area of Lower Orakzai Agency where a search and strike operation was underway.

The sources said that exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces during a door-to-door search. As a result of the prompt response by the security forces, four important militant commanders were shot dead. No security official was injured in an exchange of fire.

The forces recovered suicide jackets and arms from the location.

In another encounter in Lower Kurram Agency, security forces intercepted two terrorists who were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the roadside and after an exchange of firing, both terrorists were killed. The forces seized the IED and arms from the scene, the sources added.

In Tora Wari area of Hangu, the forces killed two terrorists while their accomplices managed to flee the scene after extensive fire exchange. No security official was hurt during the encounter.

The sources said that security forces raided the area where the terrorists were hiding and exchange of fire took place with the terrorists.

As result of the encounter, two terrorists were killed while their companions managed to flee the area.

The forces started a widespread search and surveillance operation in the area to nab the at large militants.