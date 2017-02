Combing operations are in progress across the country, in which 100 terrorists have so far been killed.

“IBOs and combining ops across the country including Punjab. Over 100 Ts killed besides sizeable apprehensions during last 24 hours,” ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a twitter post.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists killed in intelligence-based operations belonged to different terrorist cells and organisations.