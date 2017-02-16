Three Pak Army soldiers perish in IED attack

AWARAN: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a military convoy exploded, the ISPR reported in a press release.

The ISPR identified the deceased as Captain Taha, as well as two Sepoys by the name of Kamran Satti and Mehtar Jan respectively. Two other soldiers were also reported to have been injured in the explosion.

Balochistan has been the victim of growing sectarian violence as well as attacks against military installments in the province and security officials. Militants from both Baloch nationalist and religious extremist groups have made the armed forces operating in Balochistan a constant target.

The area in question is one of the most sensitive in the entire Balochistan province and has been a major focal point for coordinated attacks on the armed forces, witnessing numerous such attacks in the past.