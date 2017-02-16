Stolen bike used in Peshawar blast: report

PESHAWAR: The motorbike that was used in Peshawar blast that killed one and left 15 injured has turned out to be stolen, according to an initial report.

A motorcyclist, wearing a suicide vest, rammed into the judge’s vehicle, said the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The explosive material included ball bearing and pellets.

Earlier on Wednesday, four judicial officers among 15 persons sustained wounds while driver of a judicial staff‘s vehicle was killed as a bomb exploded near the vehicle in Hayatabad’s Phase-V.

Judicial officer Asif Jadoon and three women judicial officers Rabia Abbas, Tehreema and Amna are among the injured.

