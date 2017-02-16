Sindh govt to introduce Anti-Corruption Agency Act

In order to expand the scope of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), the Sindh government has decided to introduce the Sindh Anti-Corruption Agency Act and Rules.

This was decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the ACE Chairman Ghulam Qadir Thebo and other concerned officers.

Salient features of the proposed act include recovery of illegal gains through court and the imposition of fines not less than the illegal gain derived.

On conviction, the accused shall stand disqualified from being elected as a member of the national/ provincial assembly and shall not be eligible to hold any public office for a period of 10 years.

Features of the proposed rules include the constitution of an executive board of the agency headed by the chairman, appointment of public prosecutors, and powers of the anti-corruption court to attach property.

The chief minister directed the chairman to send the proposed act and rules to the law department for vetting, adding that the NAB was encroaching powers of provincial anti-corruption agency.

Under the 18th amendment, only the provincial government is competent enough to exercise anti-corruption powers. “Its scope will be enhanced further so that corruption can be eliminated from the provincial government,” the chief minister added.