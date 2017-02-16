Sharjeel, Latif will be made an example of if found guilty: PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday said that suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif will be subjected to the harshest of punishments if their alleged involvement in fixing during the Pakistan Super League is proven.

The chairman, while talking to the media outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore, said that the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit will listen to the banned duo’s side of the story because it is important to hear their perspectives after which the punishment will be announced.

“We are listening to Sharjeel and Latif’s perspectives as well. It is necessary to listen to their side of the story. After that we will decide what action to take against them, but I can assure you that they will be subjected to the harshest of punishments [if found guilty],” said Shaharyar.

Meanwhile, responding to a question over the staging of the PSL final in Lahore, the PCB chairman thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa for offering his support to host the mega event in the country. He said the board is confident of holding the PSL final at the Gaddafi Stadium in March.

“We have told the government we are organising the final in Lahore,” he said while speaking to media earlier today.

Shahryar also said that a monitoring team comprising foreigners will visit Lahore in the next few days to review the security situation.

‘Concrete evidence against Nasir Jamshed’

PCB chairman also said the board has concrete evidence against batsman Nasir Jamshed on his role in the PSL fixing scandal.

Speaking to media, the PCB chairman said that the board had handed the evidence against Jamshed to the British government, following which Britain’s National Crime Agency had carried out action against the cricketer.

Shaharyar Khan has made it clear that if long-serving captain Misbah-ul-Haq wanted to carry on playing international cricket he would remain the captain of the national Test side.

“I met with Misbah in Dubai and had a long talk with him. He asked to be given 10 to 15 days time to ponder over his future plans and we think he should also weigh in all pros and cons before deciding on his retirement,” Shaharyar said.