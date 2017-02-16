PSL: Qalandars to show solidarity with Lahore blast victims by wearing black armbands

In order to pay homage to the victims of Lahore attack, Lahore Qalandars will wear black armbands in their PSL encounter against Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars will take on the traditional rivals Karachi Kings on Thursday in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League in Sharjah, an important match for both the teams.

Team manager and COO of the Qalandars franchise Sameen Rana confirmed to a private news channel that the Qalandars’ players will wear black armbands on Thursday in solidarity with people of Lahore and the victims of Lahore attack.

“The arm band is to show the solidarity with the people of Lahore and the one who lost their life and got injured in the terrorist attack,” Sameen told the channel.

“Our city whom we represent got this terrible tragedy and in this difficult time we want to tell the people of Lahore that we are thinking about them,” he added.

15 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a terrorist attack in Lahore in front of the Punjab Assembly on Monday.