Police search operation: detain 100 from Hall Road, Beadon Road

On the directions of DIG (Operations) Haider Ashraf, Civil Lines Police Station’s SP Ali Raza with the help of intelligence agencies conducted a search operation at Hall Road and Beadon Road localities. Over 100 suspects were detained in the operation and transferred to some unknown location for further investigations.

During the operation, houses, shops, workshops, hotels were searched, and bio-data of the Afghan migrants in the locality was verified through biometric and swiss machines.

Two DSPs, five SHOs, Dolphin Force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and a large number of intelligence agencies’ personnel took part in the operation.

SP Ali Raza, while talking to mediamen, said that to keep law and order intact in the city, such operations are conducted on daily basis. People and police are fighting shoulder to shoulder against the evil of terrorism in the city and we will not rest until we nip it in the bud, he added.