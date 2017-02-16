Police fail to improve law & order situation in Karachi: CPLC report

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released its bi-monthly crime data report for Karachi on Thursday (today).

The report states that 18 people have been killed in the city in 15 days, whereas a total of 50 cars and 812 motorcycles have been stolen, of which 8 cars and 80 motorcycles were snatched on gun point.

In addition to that, 574 mobile phone thefts took place, of which 530 were cited as gun point snatchings.

The released figures indicate the police’s failure to improve the law and order situation in Karachi. In comparison to the past month, the statistics don’t show a significant improvement despite joint efforts by the CPLC and Sindh police.