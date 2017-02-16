Pakistan, India teams to face off in Bangladesh

11 mins ago BY News Desk
cricket

 

Pakistan and India are all set to face each other in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh ahead of the much-awaited clash in Champions Trophy in England.

The two teams would feature in the Emerging Cup, which has an interesting format.

It’s a tournament essentially for U-23 players but four teams — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — would be allowed to feature four national players and without any age limit.

Four other teams — Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal — would play their national sides.

It would be an ODI tournament authorised by the Asian Cricket Committee and would be held between March 15 to 26.



