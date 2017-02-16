Pakistan, India teams to face off in Bangladesh

Pakistan and India are all set to face each other in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh ahead of the much-awaited clash in Champions Trophy in England.

The two teams would feature in the Emerging Cup, which has an interesting format.

It’s a tournament essentially for U-23 players but four teams — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — would be allowed to feature four national players and without any age limit.

Four other teams — Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal — would play their national sides.

It would be an ODI tournament authorised by the Asian Cricket Committee and would be held between March 15 to 26.