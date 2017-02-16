Pakistan beaten by Sri Lanka in Women’s WCQ Super Six

Pakistan lost their first match in the Super Six stage of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier when Sri Lanka defeated them by five wickets here on Wednesday.

Chasing 213, Eshani Lokusuriyage’s 65 and contributions from the top order ensured Sri Lanka cruised past the target with five wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

Nipuni Hansika (37) and Chamari Atapattu (35) set the tone with a 75-run opening stand, before Pakistan hit back with three wickets in the space of eight overs. Prasadani Weerakkody struck 45 off 71 balls and shared an 88-run partnership with Lokusuriyage.

Pakistan were helped along to 212 with fifties from Nahida Khan (64) and Javeria Khan (63). The pair shared a 119-run stand off 171 balls. Pakistan, too, lost a cluster of wickets in the end overs, stalling the momentum from the innings. Inoka Ranaweera and Chamari Polgampola added two wickets apiece.