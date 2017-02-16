Anti-corruption body issues notices of demand to Khan, Latif

LAHORE: Anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ordered Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on Thursday to file records of their mobile phone usage, bank accounts and email accounts over spot-fixing probe that is underway against the two.

Notices of demand were issued to both the accused after they appeared before the anti-corruption body today (Thursday) which is headed by Colonel (r) Azam.

Both the national players who were suspended on February 10 over spot-fixing allegations during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 would be handed over charge-sheets once they file their records.

Second season the of PSL began on February 9 in Dubai when Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi. However, the next day, there were reports that Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif met with ‘suspicious’ persons following the match.

Both the players have denied the allegations and pleaded innocence however, the PCB has vowed to give exemplary punishments if their corruption is proved.