Nawaz, Shehbaz put on notice in Aimal Kansi case

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others on a petition seeking registration of a case against the premier for “illegally” handing Aimal Kansi over to the US for cash in 1998.

High court judge Masood Abid Naqvi issued notices to the premier, chief minister, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who have been made respondents by the petitioner Javed Iqbal.

The court directed the respondents to submit their replies on the next hearing on March 16.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents were paid large sums of money for handing Kansi over to the US, adding that they had shifted the money abroad and accumulated even more assets. The petitioner requested the court to issue directives to the respondents to bring those assets back to the country.