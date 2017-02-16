‘National Paramedics Day’ celebrated at JPMC

KARACHI: The paramedical staff throughout Pakistan as well as Sindh province on Thursday observed ‘National Paramedics Day’, aimed at to highlight the importance of paramedical staff in the healthcare system.

In the eve of National Paramedics Day, Sindh PPMSA organised an awareness programme at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) School of Paramedics.

The speakers highlighted the importance of paramedics in the healthcare sector and stressed the need of improving coordination among doctors, nurses and paramedics.