More than 70 JF-17 thunder aircrafts inducted in PAF

ISLAMABAD: JF-17 Thunder aircrafts were handed over to 14-Squadron of Pakistan Air Force at a ceremony at Kamra Airbase on Thursday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was the chief guest at the ceremony. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Amman was also present.

The Defence Minister inspected the guard of honour followed by an impressive fly-past. He also reviewed the newly fighter jets.

This year, 16 JF-17 Thunder aircrafts have been manufactured jointly by China and Pakistan.

Induction of these aircrafts will strengthen the country’s defence. Furthermore, Pakistan Air Force already has more than 70 JF-17 Thunder fighters.