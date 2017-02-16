Medical store owners call off strike after talks with Punjab govt

The owners of medical stores and pharmaceutical companies in Punjab agreed to end their strike after they reached an agreement with the provincial government on Wednesday evening.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, speaking at a press conference together with representatives from pharmaceutical companies here, said that a committee had been formed to oversee amendments in the Drug Act 1976.

He announced that a consensus on various issues had been reached with representatives of the pharmaceutical companies.

“The pharmaceutical companies have agreed to support the campaign against counterfeit drugs,” he added.

“We want to eliminate fake drugs from Punjab. It is our responsibility to ensure the provision of quality medicines to people,” said Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, who was also present alongside Sanaullah.

“The government held talks with the pharmaceutical companies earlier as well,” the law minister said, adding that negotiations with stakeholders over billing matters were held often.

Chemist Association President Chaudhry Nisar announced that the pharmaceutical companies have decided to end the strike after successful negotiations with the provincial authorities.

He also agreed to extend full cooperation to the government.

The owners of pharmaceutical companies and medical stores in Punjab had been protesting against recent amendments made in the Drug Act aimed at tightening rules for medical stores.