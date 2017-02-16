Mastermind of Lahore suicide bombing traced: intelligence officials

LAHORE: Intelligence agencies have tracked down the commander of the banned outfit responsible for Monday’s Lahore suicide bombing.

Intelligence operatives, privy to investigations into the suicide bombing, told Pakistan Today on Thursday that Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commanders Akhter Khaleel alias Hassan and Amin were the masterminds behind the attack.

The two commanders had dispatched six militants to carry out the attack, said the intelligence operatives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Four were sent to Lahore and two to Sialkot. Amin provided the men with accommodations in Lahore,” they added.

Although the intelligence agencies have identified the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commanders, they are yet to be captured.