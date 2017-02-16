Lawyers boycott KP courts in protest over attack on judge’s vehicle

PESHAWAR: Legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province boycotted the courts on Thursday, protesting the attack on a vehicle of civil judges a day earlier in Peshawar.

The protesting lawyers demanded the perpetrators of the attack be penalised. They held the view that such incidents would continue to happen if the National Action Plan (NAP) was not fully implemented.

The lawyers were at the Peshawar High Court for an emergency meeting called by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Association.

READ MORE: Stolen bike used in Peshawar blast: report