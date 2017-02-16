Islamabad chase 149 against Quetta with Billings epic 78*

England opener Sam Billings played a stunning innings as Misbahul Haq-led Islamabad United beat in-form Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Chasing a tricky target of 149 to win the match, the defending champions were in spot of bother after losing three wickets. However, Billings kept his cool and played a breathtaking innings of 78 not out off just 50 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Watson assisted him with a cameo of 36 off 27 balls. It has been a difficult week for Islamabad United; this victory comes as a significant boost.

Billings, the man of the match, said at the end: “It helps when guys like Watson come in and smack it like he did. The guys in the subcontinent are good with variations, but I felt as if I was there till the end we will win. Smithy has got a fifty, Hads has done well in one game, everyone has chipped in. Year on year playing in different leagues around the world is as much a life experience as cricketing experience.”

Tamim Iqbal joins Peshawar Zalmi camp:

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal joined the Peshawar Zalmi camp on Wednesday after getting freed up from national duty.

Tamim, who also represented Zalmi in last year’s PSL, said he is pleased with the team’s performance so far and aiming to do his best.

“It’s nice to be back in Dubai and representing the Zalmi. The team has been doing exceptionally well and I hope I contribute to my team’s performance,” Tamim said in a video message to fans.