Indonesian CG calls on Naheed

Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dempo Awang Yuddie on Thursday called on Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Ms Naheed Memon at her office here.

They discussed the possibilities of the restoration of flights of Indonesian airline `Garuda’ to Karachi, plantation of palm trees at coastal belt and production of palm oil in Sindh and coal mining, said a statement.

The SBI chief also discussed the exchange of trade delegations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

She observed that restoration of flights of Indonesian airline `Garuda’ between Karachi and Jakarta will appear as an effective step to further strengthen the contact between the business communities and industrialists of the two countries.