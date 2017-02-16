IHC conducts hearing of case against Najam Sethi, Shahryar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (Today) conducted the hearing of a case filed against Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Najam Sethi and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and sent notifications to PCB and federation seeking an explanation in ten days.

The case was filed by former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz. The applicant had said that Najam Sethi is defaming Pakistan.

Sarfraz Nawaz said that Najam Sethi’s statements are damaging Pakistan’s credibility, if he was aware of match-fixing then he should not have let these players participate in PSL.

The former fast bowler demanded PCB make public all the investigation details so that people remain aware of all facts.

He further said that PCB was completely heedless of the ongoing match-fixing, it was International Cricket Council (ICC) who caught it.

Sarfraz Nawaz also accused Najam Sethi of gambling.