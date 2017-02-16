Fresh cold wave to hit parts of Pakistan on Friday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said another weather system is set to approach Pakistan on Friday, causing more rain and snowfall.

It is a westerly wave is located over Iran, Afghanistan and adjoining areas and likely to approach upper parts of the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/FATA:

Rain/thunderstorm is expected at a number of places in KP and FATA from Friday evening to Sunday. Isolated heavy rain/snow over the hills is also expected in Malakand and Hazara divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Gilgit-Baltistan / Kashmir:

Rain/ snowfall with isolated heavy fall is expected at a number of places from Friday to Monday.

Punjab / Islamabad:

Rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions) on Saturday and Sunday. Snowfall is also expected over the hills of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Balochistan:

Rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places of Northern Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat and Zhob divisions) on Friday and Saturday.

However, there is a risk of landslides/avalanches in the vulnerable areas of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Next 24 hrs:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snow over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Quetta, Kalat divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Next 48 hrs:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snow over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat divisions and FATA.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -06°C, Parachinar -05°C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Astore -03°C, Kalat -02°C, Kalam, Bagrote -01°C.