Footballer found guilty of sporting ‘unethical hair’ in UAE

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of having “unethical hair” under the United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines, BBC reported.

Gyan is among 46 players who have been found to have breached the rules regarding inappropriate hairstyles in the Arabian Gulf League.

46 other players in the #AGLeague, amongst them Leonardo and Asamoah Gyan, were also amongst the list of players who had unethical haircuts. pic.twitter.com/ugGh8oTLq4 — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) February 14, 2017

The 31-year-old, who is currently on loan to Dubai-based Al Ahbi, was reported by match referees to officials.

Previously, Suhail Al-Mansoori of Al Wahda was told he would have to cut his curly perm, whereas in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his “un-Islamic hair” before a match in 2012.

Gyan recently sported a mohawk hairstyle during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he captained Ghana. His side eventually lost 2-0 to champions Cameron in the semi-final round of the tournament.