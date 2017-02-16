Five killed, three injured in road accidents

Five people, including a woman, were killed and three others were injured in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Robinson, aged 30, son of Mushtaq, Khan Momin, aged 26, son of Qaisar Khan; and one unknown 45-year-old woman, were killed and two others were injured, when a container- truck overturned and fell on them in Qayyumabad area of the city.

The bodies and injured were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsies and treatment, respectively.

Separately, a 25-year-old man, Fida Hussain, was killed when he fell from the rooftop of a bus near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (CHK) for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old youth, Sattar, a resident of Ranchor Lane, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle in Korangi Zia Colony. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the JPMC for a post-mortem.

Separately, an 18-year-old youth, Rashid, was killed when he was riding a bike and unknown vehicle hit him in Shah Latif town. His body was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy.

A 17-year-old youth, Atif, son of Muhammad Israr, was injured when he was crossing the road and an unknown vehicle hit him on Super Highway near Al-Asif Square. He was rushed to the CHK for treatment.