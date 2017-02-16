Eight suspects held

KARACHI: At least eight suspects have been rounded up, while weapons were also recovered during the search operations by the Rangers in different areas of Karachi

On a tip-off, the Rangers personnel raided Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Landhi area of Karachi on Thursday and rounded up four suspected persons.

The Rangers spokesperson said that two among the detainees were affiliated with a political party militant wing, while two were associated with proscribed terrorist outfit.

He further said that they were involved in several criminal activities in Karachi.