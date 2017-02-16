Development of city’s infrastructure started, says CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, said that he had given top priority to the development of Karachi and improvement of the education system.

He expressed these views while talking to American Ambassador David M Hale accompanied by US Consul General to Karachi Ms Grace W. Shelton, who called on him here at the CM House.

The chief minister said that he had started development of infrastructure in Karachi which included development of the road network, construction and remodelling of flyovers, underpasses and improvement of sewerage system. “Once the development of infrastructure of the city is completed the city would look more beautiful and there would be smooth traffic flow,” he said.

The visiting ambassador said that his government had been supporting the Sindh government in the health and education sector. On this, the chief minister urged him for more support for capacity building of teachers from primary to secondary level.

They both agreed to work together for a promotion of the education and health services.

The chief minister presented ajrak, Sindhi topi and Sindhi music album to the visiting guest.