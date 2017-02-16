Dahar hails missionary schools

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Literacy Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Thursday said that the missionary schools have been playing a positive role in spreading quality education in the society they deserve to be appreciated.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest on Annual Sports Day at St Joseph College Saddar Karachi.

He said that besides the curriculum activities, extra-curriculum activities were a must and girls should especially be provided with more opportunities, adding “It is our duty to provide them equal opportunities so that they could succeed.”

He further said, “All educational institutions should hold sports day regularly as such events develop confidence among the students.”

On this occasion, the minister distributed prizes among winning participants.

St Joseph Sister Principal Roohi Ghouri also spoke on the occasion.