CS orders training of DDOs

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, on Thursday, advised the administrative secretaries to ensure training of driving and disbursing officers (DDOs) in association with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and collecting FTM for a smooth functioning of the Sindh government departments pertaining to the recovery of tax from the Sindh government’s accounts.

While presiding over a meeting, the chief secretary stressed the need to strengthen the coordination between the FBR and Sindh secretariat, with the specific reference to a mutual transaction.

The meeting was attended by the Health, Finance, Home, Excise and Taxation, BoR, Food, Information, and Mines and Mineral Development secretaries.

It was resolved that reconciliation of deduction made from the Sindh government departments will also be accorded for settlement of excess payment.