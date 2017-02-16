Colleagues, friends recall pleasant memories of martyred police officers

Colleagues, subordinates, and friends of martyred Lahore Traffic DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal on Wednesday recalled their pleasant memories about the martyred police officers. Ahmad Mobin and Mehmood Gondal were among those martyred in the suicide attack on Mall Road on Monday.

SP Tariq Elahi Mastoi said that both officers had lost their lives in the line of duty. “Dedication to work and honesty were the hallmark of both the martyred officers,” he said. “I worked as an ASP under SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal in Faisalabad, and later as DPO Rahim Yar Khan, and I found him to be a very kind hearted, supportive, and sympathetic officer. Zahid Gondal used to resolve the problems of people at the earliest”.

The SP said that Mobin had earned great honour among other police officers due to his bravery and professional competency. “Syed Ahmad Mobin had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare and development of traffic wardens,” he said.

He said that Mobin, as the additional director general on police matters in the Oversees Pakistan Commission, worked non-stop to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and never cared for his health, adding that he was a very intelligent officer.

SP Operations Iqbal Town Adil Memon said that Mobin never skipped duty, even under extreme situations, and ensured effective coordination to maintain traffic flow and law and order in the city.

Talking to the APP, SP Headquarters Atif Nazir said that losing officers like Mobin and Zahid Mehmood Gondal was a great loss to the nation and the police force.

Traffic Wardens Muazzam Ali, Khurram, Haneef, and others said that Mobin was like a father to them. “He always listened and made efforts to redress our grievances,” they said, adding that he had left a gap in the police department which could never be filled.

“His death is a great loss not only to his family but also to those whom he was taking care of,” they said.

Recalling Mobin’s dedication to his work, they said that he was one of the most hardworking, dedicated, and disciplined police officers.

Traffic Inspector Muhammad Owais said that Mobin was very kind to the lower staff of the department.

Mobin always enquired about the health of injured traffic wardens and provided financial assistance to the family members of traffic officials for their medical treatment.