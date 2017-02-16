CM visits police martyrs of Lahore blast

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited residences of the victim of Lahore blast SSP Zahid Gondal at Bahria Town Lahore, and wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin of Tehsil Shakargarh, District Narowal.

The CM met daughters, widow and grieving family members of SSP Zahid Gondal and expressed profound grief. He extended his love to Amna and Ayesha, young daughters of SSP Zahid Gondal. While paying tribute to the sacrifices of departed SSP, the CM said that he has set a high precedent of duteousness by showing valour and bravery which our nation will never forget.

CM said that he has brought a special message of condolence of PM Nawaz Sharif that we will always stand with martyrs’ families as these heroes have sacrificed their today for nations’ tomorrow and whole nation pays salute to their immortal sacrifices.

He vowed to take full care of the family of SSP Zahid Gondal and said that sacrifices of brave police officers and Jawans won’t go in vain.

CM Sharif also visited residence of wireless operator Muhammad Amin Shaheed at Bara Manga Tehsil Shakargarh District Narowal who left behind a widow and three daughters. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and handed over a cheque of 10m as financial assistance. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the family of martyr will be provided with a house nevertheless they are allowed to continue their stay at a government accommodation and they will keep on receiving his [Amin’s] monthly salary. He assured that Punjab Government will bear all educational expenses of his daughters at the institutions of their choices; and also free medical facility will be provided to the whole family.