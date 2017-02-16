Bolt delighted to be alongside ‘great’ Federer

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt is thrilled to be in the company of tennis great Roger Federer as a four-time Laureus Sportsman of the Year.

The Jamaican enjoyed a stellar Rio Olympics, winning another three gold medals as he lit up the track last year.

He was honoured with a record-equalling fourth Sportsman of the Year award, joining 18-time grand-slam champion Federer.

Novak Djokovic (three), Tiger Woods (two) and Michael Schumacher (two) are the only others to win the award multiple times.

“The Laureus is always one of the biggest awards for me because they really go all out for us sports stars,” Bolt said.

“For me it’s one of the biggest things. This is my fourth one and I’m in the company of the great Roger Federer which is brilliant.

“I have my trophy room, I have a special spot that I’ve already wiped off and I have a nice little light to shine on it. So a nice spot for it.”

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.

‘I have no reason to stay in athletics’

Bolt will hang up his spikes following the world championships in London in August, bringing the curtain down on a career that has delivered eight Olympic gold medals.

“I’ve just done everything I wanted to do in the sport,” Bolt told agencies on the red carpet at the awards ceremony in Monaco. “I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘why did you retire when you were on top?’. He said the same—he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means.”

Four-time Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles was named sportswoman of the year.