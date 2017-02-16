BCCI withdraws Yusuf Pathan’s NOC for Hong Kong T20 Blitz

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reversed its stand as it has withdrawn Yusuf Pathan’s NOC, which would’ve allowed the Indian all-rounder to play in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz. Pathan was signed by Kowloon Cantons for the five-day tournament to be played from March 8.

He had earlier thanked the BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association for allowing him to play the league but now he’ll have to pull out of the tournament.

“Indian players have a brand name. Indian players playing in the league will attract Indian viewers. It would also mean that our sponsors too want to invest in other leagues. That is why we will be not allowing any Indian players to be part of any leagues,” an unnamed BCCI official said.

The BCCI fears that allowing Pathan might leave an impression on other players to play in other foreign leagues as well. It came to notice that Tamil Nadu batsman Dinesh Karthik showed interest to play the Carribean Premier League (CPL) last year but the BCCI denied his request.

Hong Kong T20 Blitz has seen some big signings in past few days with the likes of Darren Sammy, Kumar Sangakkara and Tymal Mills signing for the tournament.