Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Mayo Hospital to inquire about the health of Lahore blast victims.

On this occasion, she claimed that terrorists cannot discourage the Pakistani nation as the morale of entire nation is high and every child of Pakistani nation is ready to fight against terrorists.

Meanwhile, special arrangements for the breakfast of injured were made by the chief minister in the hospitals and bouquets were also send them.